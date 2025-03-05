ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Williams Trading

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Williams Trading from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get ON alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ONON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ON

ON Trading Up 6.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Shares of ONON stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. ON has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in ON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 146,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ON by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.