OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 67,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $115,312.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,301,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,745,476.08. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,389,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,442. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

