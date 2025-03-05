Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,713,000 after buying an additional 115,102 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,208,000 after buying an additional 48,708 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 781,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,035,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,238,000 after buying an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,113 shares of company stock worth $2,551,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

