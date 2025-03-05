Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 909 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

