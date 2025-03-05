Oppenheimer Cuts Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $42.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 163.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $591,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,778.62. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,939 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 74,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

