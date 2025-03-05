Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE OGEN opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.38. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

