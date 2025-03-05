PainReform (PRFX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.74) per share for the quarter.
PainReform Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $430,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.64. PainReform has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $61.20.
About PainReform
