PainReform (PRFX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.74) per share for the quarter.

PainReform Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $430,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.64. PainReform has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $61.20.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

