PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.69.

Shares of PENN opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. DME Capital Management LP raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,748,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 127,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 848,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 542,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $34,994,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

