Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 6.2 %

PBI opened at $9.96 on Monday. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 622,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,935. This trade represents a 66.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,493,285 shares of company stock worth $14,633,118. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 889.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

