PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MYPS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 215,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 932.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,071 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 707,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 55.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84,058 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.80. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

PLAYSTUDIOS Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

