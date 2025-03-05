Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners cut Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $38.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

PLRX opened at $1.35 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 13,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $148,624.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,668.80. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,790.40. This trade represents a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,628. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1,299.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

