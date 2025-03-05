Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Post by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $120,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,409.80. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

