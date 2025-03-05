Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on POW. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.69.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$50.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.24. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$35.83 and a 12 month high of C$50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

