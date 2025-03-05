Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 84,454 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 787.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 660,443 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.