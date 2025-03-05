Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 881,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 76,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Liquidity Services stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $988.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $367,601.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,049.99. This trade represents a 15.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $1,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,585.20. This represents a 32.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.