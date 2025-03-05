Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

In other news, Chairman Wayne J. Weaver acquired 285,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,681,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,173,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,524,368.39. This trade represents a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.50. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

