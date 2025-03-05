Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.28 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $118,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 901.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,264.40. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $137,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,431,135.32. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $326,458 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

