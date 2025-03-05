Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 3,585.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $672.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,992.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

