Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 570,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXL. Creative Planning bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXL opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

