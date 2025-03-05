Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 101,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 342.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,514,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,671,334.98. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $3,973,578.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,708,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,592,835.44. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 959,180 shares of company stock worth $10,071,696. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDOT

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $367.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.