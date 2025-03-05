Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

