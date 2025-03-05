Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 640.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 103.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CVR Energy by 97.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 878,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $16,027,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,570,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,163,322.25. This represents a 1.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 1,088,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,768,113 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CVI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.00.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

