Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,937 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE RGR opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates under the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.