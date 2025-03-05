Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,082 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $778.98 million, a P/E ratio of -426.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.46. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 273.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

