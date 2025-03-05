Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 66,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 60,998 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $98.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $96.51 and a twelve month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

