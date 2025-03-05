Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,165 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

