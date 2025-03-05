Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE TRI opened at $175.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.38. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

