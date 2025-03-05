Priority Technology (PRTH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $226.99 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

PRTH opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 170,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $1,808,317.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 711,853 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,641.80. This represents a 19.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 294,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $2,188,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,025,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,148,373.36. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,293,227 shares of company stock valued at $39,921,204. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRTH

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.