ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of ProAssurance worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,316,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

