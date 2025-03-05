ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ProPetro Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.98. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Creative Planning raised its position in ProPetro by 80.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in ProPetro by 125.7% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29,305 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 16.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 718,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 125,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

