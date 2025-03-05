Q1 Earnings Forecast for Salesforce Issued By Roth Capital

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $287.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

