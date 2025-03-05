Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $7.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $9.50 to $7.50 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RPAY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $596.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.43. Repay has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

