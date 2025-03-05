Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPAY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Repay Trading Down 14.2 %

Insider Transactions at Repay

RPAY opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Repay has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

