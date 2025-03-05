Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cinemark (CNK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cinemark (NYSE: CNK):

2/20/2025 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Cinemark had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Cinemark had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Cinemark had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Cinemark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after buying an additional 2,054,579 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,782,000 after buying an additional 1,601,537 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,356.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,255,000 after buying an additional 1,413,557 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,763,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,040,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

