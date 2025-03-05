Reviewing Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Asana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SoundHound AI and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 4 3 0 2.43 Asana 2 9 4 0 2.13

Risk & Volatility

SoundHound AI currently has a consensus price target of $12.86, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. Asana has a consensus price target of $17.73, indicating a potential downside of 5.90%. Given SoundHound AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Asana.

SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asana has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI -163.58% -55.58% -31.70% Asana -36.17% -86.84% -27.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoundHound AI and Asana”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI $67.30 million 56.81 -$88.94 million ($0.98) -9.92 Asana $706.68 million 6.10 -$257.03 million ($1.12) -16.83

SoundHound AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SoundHound AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

