REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

REX stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $644.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

