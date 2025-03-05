Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,685,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,595,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 338.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,930,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

