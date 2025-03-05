Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Blue Bird were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after purchasing an additional 156,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 641,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $822,244.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,092.83. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

