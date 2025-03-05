Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,388,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 1,109,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 443,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 345,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 782.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 356,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 316,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 222,656 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

