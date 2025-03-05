Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,068 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after acquiring an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after buying an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,150.52. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $566.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $50.32.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

