Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,667 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jamf were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,003,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,569,000 after buying an additional 565,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 516,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $52,365.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jamf

Jamf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.