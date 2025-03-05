Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,442 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Matterport were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 157.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

