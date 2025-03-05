Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,893 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RealReal were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RealReal alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 43.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 53.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RealReal Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $631.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.83. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $161,991.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 330,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,807.30. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 654,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,306. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.