Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.49 Million Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBI. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $143,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

