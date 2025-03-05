Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.62 Million Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 179.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

