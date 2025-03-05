Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,261,000 after buying an additional 199,550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,142 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,824,000 after acquiring an additional 137,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 131,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $688.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $92.52.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.