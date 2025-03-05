Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Birkenstock were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 39,831 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIRK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Birkenstock Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. Birkenstock Holding plc has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $64.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

