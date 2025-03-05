Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 116.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 19.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Broadband

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,863,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,827,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,815,066. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.