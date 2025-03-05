Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KE were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G PLC increased its position in KE by 16.4% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 10,090,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,817,000 after buying an additional 1,422,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,478,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,517 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in KE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,112,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,794,000 after acquiring an additional 515,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,323,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in KE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,610,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,265 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

