Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 84.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ZYME opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $878.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Zymeworks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $316,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,935.72. This represents a 58.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 19,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $273,904.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,720,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,038,633.07. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 603,539 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,708 and have sold 89,601 shares valued at $1,336,847. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYME. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZYME

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.